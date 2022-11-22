Six hunting incidents blemish busy opening weekend of gun deer season

(WQOW) - Opening weekend of gun deer season is the busiest weekend of the season, but it's also the most dangerous for hunters.
Officials at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say the harvest numbers this year are a return to normal after a dip last year that was not in-line with what we typically see.
In total, more than 102,000 deer were registered statewide during opening weekend, compared to the nearly 86,000 registered for the same weekend last year. That's a 15% increase, and is on par with the average opening weekend harvest.
Officials say opening weekend is, by far, the busiest two days of the gun season.
"About half the firearm harvest will happen on opening weekend, and then the other half will happen the remaining seven days of the season. And then, specifically for bucks, about 60% will happen over opening weekend and then about 40% spread over the remaining seven days," said Jeff Pritzl, deer program specialist with the DNR.
Having hundreds of thousands of hunters in the woods also drives the chances for hunting accidents up, and there were six total incidents over opening weekend, including an 11-year-old boy in Green Lake County who was killed after being shot in the chest by a member of his hunting party who was attempting to unload his gun in the backseat of a vehicle.
"I just ask that we continue that we continue to be respectful of these reports, of these synopses. We have a number of active investigations taking place," said Major April Dombrowski, recreational safety section chief with the DNR.
The six incidents this opening weekend are twice the number of last opening weekend. The victims ranged from ages 11 to 69 and the shooters were ages 16 to 49. This includes three self-inflicted incidents and three incidents where the victims were shot by a member of their own hunting party.
The DNR is urging hunters to refresh themselves on the four basic firearm safety rules to prevent further accidents. Click here for that info.