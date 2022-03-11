Sleep expert shares tips for daylight saving

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Clocks will be springing forward with daylight saving time this Sunday, but how can you ensure getting a good night's sleep with that hour lost?
During daylight saving time, evenings have more daylight and mornings have less which can effect sleep patterns.
Marshfield Clinic neurologist Michael Britton said an earlier bedtime this weekend can be an easy fix to get yourself out of a sleep slump.
"One of the more common recommendations I would give anybody who is gonna lose this hour of sleep because of daylight saving would be to try to regain that hour by going to bed a little bit earlier on Saturday night and maybe even Sunday leading into the workday on Monday," said Britton.
Britton said getting a nap everyday, regardless of daylight saving time, can provide health benefits. Marshfield Clinic officials added that reducing the use of devices with bright lights, like phones and TV's, before bed will also improve sleep.