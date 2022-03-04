SLIDESHOW: Freedom Convoy passes through Chippewa Valley Friday

 Skip to main content
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of around
a quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Ice covered roads and surfaces will make travel
dangerous. Falling tree branches could lead to isolated power
outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

(WQOW) - The Freedom Convoy passed through the Chippewa Valley Friday afternoon. 

The drivers are part of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy, and are heading toward Washington D.C.

According to a Facebook post by Juneau County Emergency Management, they plan to come through Menomonie around 1:30 p.m., Eau Claire around 1:45 p.m., Black River Falls around 2:15 p.m., and by 3 p.m. they plan to stop in Monroe County where I-94 and I-90 converge. 

The convoy began as protests in Canada in February where truck drivers were protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. In the U.S., drivers say they are driving together in solidarity with that movement, and to amplify the message of those protestors. 

Click here to view Eau Claire area traffic cameras. 

