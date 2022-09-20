 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN PEPIN...SOUTHEASTERN DUNN...SOUTHERN CHIPPEWA AND
EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES...

At 944 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Lake Wissota to near Eau Galle, moving southeast
at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage
to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...
Lake Wissota, Cadott, Boyd and Stanley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a
sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
the Twin Cities.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
539 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, RICE LAKE,
AND RIVER FALLS.

SLIDESHOW: Hailstorm rolls through Western WI

WESTERN WISCONSIN (WQOW) - As storms push through western Wisconsin, viewers are sending in photos of large hail from River Falls, Beldenville, Woodbury and Knapp. 

These storms are dangerous. Stay inside, away from windows as the severe storms pass. 

