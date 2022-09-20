SLIDESHOW: Hailstorm rolls through Western WI

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PEPIN...SOUTHEASTERN DUNN...SOUTHERN CHIPPEWA AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES... At 944 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Wissota to near Eau Galle, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include... Lake Wissota, Cadott, Boyd and Stanley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH