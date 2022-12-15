 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REPLACES WINTER STORM WARNING, IN
EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1-2 inches with the
potential for a light glaze of ice.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Slideshow: Winter storm photos from across western Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0

You can send News 18 your weather photos at wqow.com/pics 

Recommended for you