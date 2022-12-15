Slideshow: Winter storm photos from across western Wisconsin

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REPLACES WINTER STORM WARNING, IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1-2 inches with the potential for a light glaze of ice. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&