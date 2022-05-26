Small plane crashes in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) — A plane has crashed in Wauwatosa.
According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, a Cessna 152 crashed into the back yard of a home in the area of N 103 Street and W Courtland Avenue around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
They are asking the public to avoid the area while first responders secure the scene and investigate.
The pilot of the plane was found and is believed to be an 18-year-old man, Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said.
"He was extricated and taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition," MacGillis said.
The Associated Press reports witnesses say the pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings before the crash.
No one else was injured or displaced, MacGillis said.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more information.