Smithsonian exhibit premiers at the Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A traveling Smithsonian exhibit that examines the concept of bias premiered Saturday at the Pablo Center.
"The Bias Inside Us" is a traveling exhibition with local programs and hands-on activities. The Smithsonian-funded program focuses on community engagement with photographs, videos, and graphics about bias and its effects.
Ilya Steffen, who attended the exhibit's opening day, said parts of the exhibition struck a cord with her.
"I think one thing that stuck with me is the idea of implicit bias so bias is something that we're born with, but there's also that implicit bias that's our natural bias about certain things," Steffen said.
This exhibit is free and open Mondays through Saturdays, and you can register online to reserve a ticket.