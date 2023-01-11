Snowmobile deaths rise in 2022, DNR shares safety tips

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The Wisconsin DNR wants snowmobilers to practice safety out on the trails, after there were 16 deaths statewide in 2022, which is up three from the year before. That's why officials are stressing snowmobile safety.
An administrator with the DNR said alcohol, speed, and inexperience are the leading causes of snowmobile deaths.
To be safe on the trails, make sure you ride for your experience level, don't go too fast if you're still learning and drive the speed limit, especially with limited visibility at night.
Wear a helmet and keep your neck covered to avoid frostbite.
During the weekend of January 21st for snowmobile safety week, there will be increased enforcement on trails throughout the state.
"We're not out there to ruin people's fun. We're out there to make sure people are being safe, to make sure they're not out there drinking while operating those machines and make sure they're following all the rules that they should be. Don't drink and ride. Save the drinking until the riding is done for the day. Sober riding is always your best policy," said Lieutenant Jacob Holsclaw, a DNR off-highway vehicle administrator.
Snowmobiling is also referred to as sledding, so the DNR is launching a 'sled safe' campaign.
The organization does offer safety education courses both in-person and online for a fee.
To sign up for the safety education course, click here.