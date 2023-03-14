Snowmobile trails likely closing soon after longer-than usual season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Snowmobilers may have only a couple more weeks left to enjoy the trails, but it's been a good season.
Dunn County Snowmobile Association President Ken Husby said trails haven't been open this late since 2019. The latest they've been open was until the end of March.
Husby said this year, trails will probably close in the next couple of weeks, but they will keep trails up until it's not possible anymore. Eau Claire County's trails on the other hand might be closed soon.
"I think they got a little less so they may close sooner," Husby said. "Chippewa's got an awesome base, so they'll probably be open for quite awhile. Probably about the same as our northern end. And from there, we'll see."
You can find out the full snowmobile trail conditions for all counties here.