Some Chippewa County roads closed due to high water

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Chippewa County is closing roads and rerouting traffic due to flooded roads as the Chippewa River water levels continue to rise.
Highway 124 at River St. in downtown Chippewa Falls and County Trunk X west of Highway 53 are both closed due to high water in the area. Drivers are asked to allow additional time for their morning commutes.
A detour for the Highway 124 at River St. will direct traffic from 124 northbound, down to Park Ave. and north on Main St. It will go reverse from the Bridge/River roundabout.