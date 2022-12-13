 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Spectrum users report internet outages, slowdowns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Customers of Spectrum are reporting internet and phone lines are working slowly or are down all together in Wisconsin and other Midwest states. 

According to downdetector.com, Spectrum has seen more than 3,500 reports of outages since early Tuesday morning, with a little over 300 of those reports coming from Eau Claire. 

Down Detector reports that Spectrum outages are also being reported in Madison, Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis. 

WLUC in Marquette, Michigan reports that the Upper Peninsula is also experiencing the issue, with a Spectrum official telling the station they estimate internet being restored around 1 p.m. Tuesday. 

