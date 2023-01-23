Sponsorship donation to upgrade Ladysmith School District athletic facilities

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - Athletic facilities at the Ladysmith School District will see some upgrades.
A sponsorship donation from Superior Choice Credit Union will be used to upgrade the middle and high school stadium, track and other facilities.
According to the district, this sponsorship will also provide an opportunity for students to learn about financial literacy.
The stadium will be named Superior Choice Credit Union Stadium.
Now the district will work to fundraise the remainder of the funds needed to complete the upgrades.