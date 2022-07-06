Spooner Rodeo celebrates 68 years this weekend

Spooner (WQOW) -- The Spooner Rodeo is celebrating 68 years of fun this weekend -- and they've got lots of exciting events in store starting tomorrow!
The rodeo starts at 7:30 PM every evening from Thursday to Saturday this week, and features live music starting at 10 PM each night. The rodeo events will feature different riders each night, and each night will have a fun pre-event starting at 6:30 such as the Exceptional Rodeo and the Nickel Scramble for Kids. A rodeo parade and BBQ will also be held on Saturday.
You can buy tickets and view the event schedule on their website -- which also features directions to the rodeo and other information.