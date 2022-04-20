Spring socialization can lead to canine cough increase, overstimulation in dogs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're a dog owner, you're probably taking advantage of the warmer weather by getting your pets outside. You're not alone, and that can have consequences.
Stephanie Sorensen, owner of Paws and Claws in Eau Claire, said she's noticed an increase in canine cough, or flu for dogs, as more dogs are getting out and interacting with each other. She said it spreads as easily as sniffing each other's noses, so your dog can catch it anywhere.
Sorensen added that an increase in spring socialization and exercise, at dog parks for example, can be overstimulating.
"When you're taking your dog to the dog park and they haven't been for a while, I compare it to taking a bunch of sugared-up toddlers and throwing them in a room," Sorensen said. "They're gonna be thinking they're having the best time, but some of them might be a little too rambunctious for some of the other kids. So while it might seem like it's all fun, it's not always the same kind of fun for each individual dog."
She said you may want to ease your dog back into a social life in shorter sessions with plenty of water breaks.
If you find yourself constantly pulling your dog out of scuffles, or if your pet doesn't want to leave your side, the dog park may not be for them.