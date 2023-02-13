Spring Valley teen who died in weekend crash identified

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - One person has died and several others were hurt in Polk County crash this weekend, on a highway a GoFundMe campaign writer called "roller-coaster road."
It happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 65 just north of 28th Avenue in the town of Alden. Officials say a car with five people in it was going northbound at a high rate of speed. The driver of the car lost control and crossed the center line hitting two other cars.
Three of the five people were thrown from the car, and one person — 18-year-old Masen Powell from Spring Valley — was pronounced dead at the scene. Two victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. People in the other vehicles had minor to moderate injuries.
A GoFundMe for two of those injured can be found by clicking here.
The crash remains under investigation.