St. Croix authorities need help identifying Jane Doe in cold case

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - Investigators are looking for help identifying a Jane Doe in a 20-year-old cold case.
On October 21, 2002, a skull was found near the St. Croix River in Somerset. Since then, investigators with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice have been working to identify the remains.
According to authorities, it was believed the skull belonged to a woman of Asian decent. However, genetic genealogists with the DNA Doe Project determined the woman was of Swedish decent.
It was also believed that the woman's family emigrated to the Twin Cities area.
Authorities report the woman was likely between the ages of 35 and 50, with widely spaced eyes, a flat face and pronounced forehead.
Authorities believe the skull was left at the site within a year of its discovery.
If you have any information, contact St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Investigator James Haefner at james.haefner@sccwi.gov or call 715-381-4325.
You can also help identify Jane Does by uploading your DNA profile to GEDmatch. For details, head to dnadoeproject.org.