St. Croix County man sentenced in insurance fraud arson case

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin man was sentenced Tuesday for burning down his vacant bar so he could collect the insurance money.
In February a jury convicted 71 year old Kevin Grant of Forest, of four charges including arson with intent to defraud, and recklessly endangering safety.
He was charged in the 2018 fire that destroyed the former Cubby Hole bar and restaurant in Woodville. Prosecutors say Grant had tried unsuccessfully for years to sell the vacant bar and collected over a half-million dollars in insurance proceeds after it caught fire.
Tuesday he was sentenced to 8 years in prison, fined $10,000, and ordered to pay restitution.