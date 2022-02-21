St. Croix County Public Health warning residents about rare fungal infection linked to Willow River area

 Skip to main content
...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...

.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.

The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.

As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief intermittent freezing
drizzle is possible when the precipitation starts before
changing over to all snow.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

St. Croix County Public Health warning residents about rare fungal infection linked to Willow River area

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Division of Public Health and St. Croix County Public Health say they are looking at cases of Blastomycosis linked to the Willow River area near Boardman in both humans and dogs. 

Blastomycosis is a rare but potentially serious fungal infection that stems from breathing in fungal spores that can be found in soils, especially near water, and is commonly found in Wisconsin.

Anyone can become infected, but they say the more severe or even fatal cases are likely to occur in those who vape or smoke, have a history of lung disease, or have a weakened immune system.

Cases can usually be treated, especially if detected early.

Keep an eye out for these symptoms: cough, fever or chills, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, or skin sores. In pets symptoms look similar, and you may also notice a loss of appetite or weight loss, unexplained limping, or difficulty seeing.

Blastomycosis can not be transmitted from person to person, or between pets and people, according to St. Croix County Public Health, who said the illness can occur two to 15 weeks after breathing in the fungal spores. 

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact the health department at 715-246-8263. You can also learn more by clicking here

