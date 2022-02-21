St. Croix County Public Health warning residents about rare fungal infection linked to Willow River area

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Division of Public Health and St. Croix County Public Health say they are looking at cases of Blastomycosis linked to the Willow River area near Boardman in both humans and dogs.
Blastomycosis is a rare but potentially serious fungal infection that stems from breathing in fungal spores that can be found in soils, especially near water, and is commonly found in Wisconsin.
Anyone can become infected, but they say the more severe or even fatal cases are likely to occur in those who vape or smoke, have a history of lung disease, or have a weakened immune system.
Cases can usually be treated, especially if detected early.
Keep an eye out for these symptoms: cough, fever or chills, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, or skin sores. In pets symptoms look similar, and you may also notice a loss of appetite or weight loss, unexplained limping, or difficulty seeing.
Blastomycosis can not be transmitted from person to person, or between pets and people, according to St. Croix County Public Health, who said the illness can occur two to 15 weeks after breathing in the fungal spores.
If you have questions or concerns, you can contact the health department at 715-246-8263. You can also learn more by clicking here.