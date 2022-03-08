St. Croix County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in search for hit-and-run suspect

RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help as they search for a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on Sunday, March 6.
Officials say the incident happened on State Highway 35, just south of Radio Road near River Falls, shortly after 2 a.m.
While the pedestrian was crossing traffic, officials say other drivers saw them and stopped. Officials are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen something in the area that night. They also want to speak with those other drivers who had stopped, but left the scene before talking with law enforcement.
Anyone with information can contact St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Investigator John Shilts at (715) 381-4319