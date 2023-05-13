"Stamp Out Hunger" food drive donates to local food banks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People across the area left food out by their mailboxes on Saturday morning, waiting to be collected as part of the "Stamp Out Hunger" campaign.
Every year on the second Saturday of May for the past 31 years, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) has hosted this nationwide food drive.
They say around this time of year, many food banks are running out of food from the most recent holiday donation wave.
Even though this is a nationwide drive, the donations will go to local food banks. In Eau Claire that means donated food goes to United Way and Feed My People food bank, along with a few other food banks across the Chippewa Valley.
"Stamp Out Hunger brings the community together," said Corey Grotte, president of the NALC. "With United Way and the volunteers, we bring community members in to help us collect these donations. So, it's a real community-builder, it's not just for the community, because we are the community."
The goal of this food drive in the Chippewa Valley is to collect 165,000 pounds of food. As of Saturday evening, the city of Eau Claire had collected 29,000 pounds. Complete results will be made public on Monday.