 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stanley structure fire under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Stanley structure fire
Stanley Fire Department

STANLEY (WQOW) - The Stanley Police Department and Stanley Fire Department are investigating a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to Stanley Fire Chief Korey Hagenson, they got the call at 5:17 a.m. and arrived to flames coming out of every window and door.

Officials said mutual aid was received from Boyd and Thorp Fire.

It happened at 624 N Franklin St. and the cause is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Stanley Fire Department at (715) 644-5564, or the Stanley Police Department at (715) 644-5975.

Tags