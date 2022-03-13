Stanley structure fire under investigation

STANLEY (WQOW) - The Stanley Police Department and Stanley Fire Department are investigating a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to Stanley Fire Chief Korey Hagenson, they got the call at 5:17 a.m. and arrived to flames coming out of every window and door.
Officials said mutual aid was received from Boyd and Thorp Fire.
It happened at 624 N Franklin St. and the cause is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Stanley Fire Department at (715) 644-5564, or the Stanley Police Department at (715) 644-5975.