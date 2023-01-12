 Skip to main content
Stanley woman dies after fire; one other hurt

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a fire Wednesday. 

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, they were notified of a structure fire just after midnight on Wednesday on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst. 

"Upon deputies’ arrival they found a homemade structure built from an old camper frame on fire," Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said in a press release. 

Matthew J. Zarins, 50, was injured while escaping the fire according to officials. 51-year-old Jennifer K. Johnson, 51, of Stanley also escaped, but died as a result of her injuries. 

Woebbeking they are still actively investigating this incident. 

