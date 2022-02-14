State funding goes to local Family Resource Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Family Resource Centers across the state are getting a financial boost to expand early childhood-related services.
The $4,800,000 grant comes from Governor Evers and DCF, the Department of Children and Families.
The Family Resource Center in Eau Claire says that among other funds they receive, this grant money will have plenty of uses.
Some of those uses include staffing salaries, further developing their programs and even bringing it back out to the community.
Jennifer Eddy, the Executive Director for the Family Resource Center, said they are excited about the grant.
"Families that have access to a family resource center do better, child abuse is less, and kids do better in school if they've been in early play groups. It's just a win win situation so we're really excited," said Eddy.
Eddy said as of right now, they are not sure how much they will receive from this new grant.
