State leaders stop in Eau Claire for Flood Insurance Awareness Week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This week is Flood Insurance Awareness Week in Wisconsin and state officials stopped in the Chippewa Valley to speak about the areas proficient flood mitigation.
Eau Claire city and county officials participated in a roundtable earlier Thursday with Senator Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire), Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek, and Department of Safety and Professional Services secretary Dawn Crim.
They listened to the local leaders' approaches on mitigating climate change, advancing sustainability, and engaging with smaller townships to develop solutions to existing flood issues.
Houdek said he made a stop in the Eau Claire area due to the city and county's innovative approach.
"The community of Eau Claire is a leader when it comes to climate risk mitigation and resiliency efforts," Houdek said. "We appreciated the opportunity to hear about many of the projects that the community has put in place or is planning to put in place."
Houdek encourages everyone— from business owners, renters, and homeowners— to consider flood insurance coverage options.