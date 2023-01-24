State of the State: Gov. Evers declares 2023 the 'Year of Mental Health'

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers is declaring 2023 the "Year of Mental Health."
In Tuesday night's State of the State address, Gov. Evers announced $500 million in mental and behavioral health investments for Wisconsin residents. Part of those investments, $270 million the Governor said, will go toward making a state program called 'Get Kids Ahead' permanent. Gov. Evers said the program will ensure students across the state have access to mental health services.
Evers stressed its importance referencing troubling statistics released in a recent report by the Office of Children's Mental Health.
Related Story: 2022 mental health study: more Wisconsin students depressed, vaping
Education, another top topic for Gov. Evers.
"Doing what’s best for our kids has always been what’s best for our state. And, today, we can afford to do more. So, I am going to deliver on the promise I made before the election to use a portion of our state’s historic surplus to make an historic investment in our kids and our schools," said Evers.
The investments include improving reading and literacy outcomes, and expanding financial literacy curriculum. Evers also mentioned investments in recruiting, developing and retaining educators.
Gov. Evers also announced a $190 million investment to bolster the state's workforce, and proposed $100 million to confront the state's PFAS problems.
"We’re going to increase PFAS testing, sampling, and monitoring statewide so we can find these contaminants and get them out of our water," said Evers.
Another hot topic, child care. Evers said 54% of residents live in a child care desert. He said he promises to expand the Child and Dependent Care Credit, to provide nearly $30 million in tax relief to state residents.
Evers also called for common ground.
"I want to work together on a budget provision that will send a total of up to 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue back to our local communities for shared revenue."
If you missed Tuesday's address, you can watch it at the link below.
Related Story: Watch: Gov. Evers Delivers State of the State address