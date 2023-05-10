State of Wisconsin holds first of its kind 'Hiring Fair'

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - As the country faces a worker shortage so are state agencies.
Wednesday a career fair for those interested in working for the state was held in Chippewa Falls. Multiple government organizations participated including Corrections, Veterans Affairs and Military Affairs.
An event organizer said the workforce shortage nationwide is also being felt by the state. That's why organizers held the event - to show why you should work for the state.
"We think we're a destination workplaces because of the great benefits we offer and the ability to truly make a difference in the work that you do. That's state government work and we think that's appealing to folks," said Jason Fischer from the Department of Health Services.
The state hiring fair is the first of its kind for the region. Similar hiring events are planned in the future around the state.