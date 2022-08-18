State Patrol squad car damaged in Pepin County crash

DURAND (WQOW) - A Wisconsin State Patrol squad car was hit while conducting a traffic stop in a crash involving two other vehicles on Thursday.
According to a press release from the Pepin County Sheriffs Office, a 16-year-old from Durand was attempting a left hand turn off of Highway 10 westbound. They were stopped waiting for traffic to clear when 45-year-old Bradlee Holmstadt of Plum City, also driving westbound, failed to realize the 16-year-old was turning, and struck the right rear of their vehicle.
Holmstadt then struck a Wisconsin State Patrol squad car, whose emergency lights were active as the lieutenant was conducting a traffic stop. He was not in the squad when it was hit, but officials say all three vehicles had significant damage.
No one was injured bad enough to need transportation to a hospital, officials said.
The Pepin County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to slow down and move over when you see an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road.