State Patrol stresses importance of driving sober this New Year's

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the final holiday weekend of the year approaches, it is important to stay vigilant as there is a strong possibility that other drivers may be under the influence of alcohol.
Around this time last year there were 373 crashes involving impaired drivers in Wisconsin. Those incidents killed seven people and injured 192 others.
Wisconsin State Patrol will be boosting patrol cars on the roads this weekend in order to prevent those incidents from happening.
If you do find yourself under the influence of alcohol and need to get home, State Patrol recommends you take mass transit, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, or ask a sober friend to drive you home.