State Road 85 open again between Eau Claire and Durand

Highway 85
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and State Road 85 lanes are open again, according to WisDOT.

(WQOW) - If you need to get between Durand to Eau Claire Monday afternoon, you'll have take an alternate route as a crash has closed both lanes of the road. 

According to WisDOT, a semi has overturned on State Road 85 near 50th Avenue at the Duscham Creek bridge in Dunn County. 

News 18 will update this story when lanes reopen. 

