State Road 85 open again between Eau Claire and Durand

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and State Road 85 lanes are open again, according to WisDOT.
(WQOW) - If you need to get between Durand to Eau Claire Monday afternoon, you'll have take an alternate route as a crash has closed both lanes of the road.
According to WisDOT, a semi has overturned on State Road 85 near 50th Avenue at the Duscham Creek bridge in Dunn County.
News 18 will update this story when lanes reopen.
Cleared | DUNN Co | Crash | WIS 85 EB/WB | 50TH AVE | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG— 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) January 16, 2023