State Superintendent Underly says legislature needs to invest in public schools at State of Education address

MADISON (WQOW) - Without addressing local school referendums directly, State Superintendent Jill Underly had scathing words for state lawmakers during her annual State of Education address.
"This legislature is sitting on a surplus – money that we paid as taxpayers, believing that it would be put to good, public use. Instead, it just sits there, helping no one, all while our schools face choices between school safety upgrades, or teacher pay raises that are unsustainable on one-time federal funding, or going to local referendum yet again," she said.
There will be a number of referendums on November ballots in western Wisconsin to help fund the schools, including here in Eau Claire. And while Underly also discussed the importance representative curriculum and mental health resources, her over-arching message Thursday was about the importance of investing in public schools.
"I shudder to think of Wisconsin, what it would mean for our democracy, for our communities, for our families if public schools were no longer funded. We are at a critical juncture. We must make the decision to invest in public schools and libraries," she said.
After the speeches were done, some local faces including the Baldwin-Woodville High School marching band played in the rotunda of the capitol building.
You can read Underly's full remakes by clicking here.