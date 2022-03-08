Stephanie Hirsch finalized as Eau Claire City Manager

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council finalized Stephanie Hirsch as the city's new manager on Tuesday.
The council came up with an employment agreement, including a salary of $152,090 a year.
As we've reported, Hirsch is a Harvard graduate and is currently the operations administrator for the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services, but she said she's excited to get to work in city government and continue to see Eau Claire grow.
"I will work as hard as I can to do whatever I can to build on the work that you're doing to make sure that everybody has that same experience that I had," Hirsch said. "A real great fortune: to be happy, to be healthy, and to grow into a person that can take care of my family and take care of my community."
Hirsch will be relieving Dave Solberg from his role as interim city manager, which he's held as the city has gone without an official manager for nearly two years.
She's expected to step in as city manager on April 4.