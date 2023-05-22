Stoddard Park in Osseo prepares for renovation through fundraising efforts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Osseo officials want to renovate a city park, and they need your help.
Stoddard Park has been around for 35 years and is in the process of getting a much needed makeover. It needs a renovation for a variety of reasons, mainly though the equipment is outdated.
The project would also make the park ADA accessible, allowing more people to enjoy the space said Stoddard Park Rejuvenation Committee Member Lora Wathke.
"How it's setup now it's hard to access for a lot of people in our community. Whether it's handicap accessibility or even the older generation it's hard walk and hard to get to so we're trying to make that better," she said.
The renovation would include new equipment, ground surfacing, lighting, tables, benches and more. Officials say updating the park would rejuvenate the area.
Since the project was announced two years ago, the city has asked children to provide input on what features they want.
"Obviously we don't know what's cool so trying to figure out what would be the most benefit to those individuals to those who are going to use it on a daily basis," said Osseo Mayor Josh Pettis.
The city is funding the project through donations, but they have a long way to go. They just started the process of raising the needed $600,000. Pettis said the project can begin when the fundraising goal is met. You can learn more by clicking here.