Student loan debt forgiveness: Essentials you need to know

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to educationdata.org, 727,400 student borrowers live in Wisconsin, and they owe on-average nearly $32,000. With the Biden administration's announcement of the new Student Loan Debt Relief Program, a lot of those borrowers are more than ready to apply.
Here are a few key points about the program:
- This is only for those who hold federal student loans.. Private loan holders do not qualify.
- You must make less than $125,000 a year, or less than $250,000 a year for households, to qualify.
- The program forgives $10,000 (or all of your debt if you owe less than $10,000) if you did not receive a Pell Grant.
- The program forgives $20,000 (or all of your debt if you owe less than $20,000) if you did receive a Pell Grant.
- About 8 million borrowers won’t even have to apply to have their debt forgiven, the Department of Education already has their income data on file.
The application for the program is not open yet. The federal student aid website states it will be open before the federal loan pause expires at the end of 2022.
For now, qualifying individuals can visit this page to sign up to be notified by email as to when the application period is open, or click here to learn more.