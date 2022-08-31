Student Transit: Safety on buses ahead of school year, consequences when drivers don't follow rules of the road

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - School buses are built with safety in mind, but that doesn't mean there aren't rules.
Director of safety at Student Transit, David Myers, said when school buses get into accidents injuries are rare. They don't have seat belts because the seat backs are designed to be protective in case of an accident. That's why he said it's important to stay seated in your seat, without leaning into the aisles or sitting up to look around the bus.
However, he said safety starts before even getting on the bus. He said many kids are unsupervised at bus stops, so they need to know the do's and don'ts. That includes staying out of the street, away from the curb, and being aware of your surroundings. Myers said not to approach the bus until it has completely stopped.
"We don't want a kid slipping and falling and getting under a wheel," Myers said. "Or coming out from where we can't see them."
He added, it's always important every driver is on the lookout for yellow buses.
"We all have someone we know that's on a bus. Whether it's nieces, nephews, our own kids, or grandkids," Myers said.
He said to remember: a flashing amber light means you can pass the bus cautiously, but when the red lights turn on and the stop sign comes out, all cars have to stop and stay at least 20 feet away, because you never know where kids could be coming from.
Failure to do so is a $300 fine. Myers said Student Transit gives local law enforcement about 200 license plate numbers each year.
"Obviously safety is first, safety of the kids," Myers said. "Then, we're trying to track who's going through."
He added they often notify law enforcement if there is a particular stop where they notice more cars passing the stopped buses, and squad cars will often station themselves at those stops to ticket drivers who are not following the rules.