Students honor fallen Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze with art

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - Fallen Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze was honored in an artistic way by area students.
A canvas artwork was gifted to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office by the junior art class of the Chetek High School. It features his picture, his badge number, and the American flag, all done in black, white, grey and blue.
On the back, a note reads "Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice." It was signed by all the students who contributed to the piece.
Deputy Dan Glaze was killed in the line of duty in October of 2016.
The sheriff's office will display the artwork in its training room.