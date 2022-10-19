Study: Funding for ACA Navigator Program affects enrollment

(WQOW) - A new study shows that funding for a program that helps people enroll for health insurance through the marketplace is at a record high, which is good news for a lot of people.
The program is called the ACA Navigator Tool, and it is funded by the federal government to provide free, one-on-one assistance to help people understand their health insurance options and sign up for the insurance.
This year, the program received nearly $100 million in government funding, which is a record high. During the Trump Administration however, government funding was cut by about 80%.
To measure the impact of the funding, a team from UW Health compared changes in coverage based on funding.
"The cuts to the navigator program and their impact suggested that when the program was more active, people were more likely to become covered, and a lot of that coverage was through the marketplace, which, as I mentioned, may be more intimidating to those who may not know all the key health insurance terms or doesn't have internet access," said Rebecca Myerson, an assistant professor of population health sciences.
The study shows there are some groups of people who are impacted more by lack of funding for the program, including lower-income adults, those younger than age 45, Hispanic people and those who speak a different language at home.
The study estimates about 109,000 people who prefer to use a language other than English in Wisconsin lost their health insurance because of the cuts to the navigator program.