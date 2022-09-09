Sunday at 10: Local woman remembers father lost in 9/11

This weekend, the world will be reminded of a day that to many will never be forgotten.
Thousands of lives were lost in the September 11th, 2001, terrorism attack on American soil. That was 21 years ago, but the work to bring justice to the victims of that day isn't over, and an Eau Claire woman is determined to keep fighting.
Angela Mistrulli grew up in Long Island, but she recently moved to Wisconsin with her fiancé and now calls Eau Claire home. Not only did she bring her life to the Chippewa Valley, but she's also bringing her advocacy work.
Angela's father, Joseph Mistrulli, was on the 107th floor of the North Tower when two planes struck the World Trade Center. When the North Tower fell, Angela knew she lost her dad.
"It took me a long time to put the bags down from the emotional scarring. And I don't think it ever fully goes away," she told News 18. "But when I finally did, I realized that there was a lot of inequities that were being done to the widows and children of 9/11. And I just felt like this was my calling, to go and fight for this."
And that's exactly what she's been doing. Sunday night at 10 p.m. our own Shannon Hoyt will share more of Angela's story and how she is advocating for these victims of 9/11.