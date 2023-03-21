Supreme Court candidates debate two weeks before election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - State Supreme Court candidates made a final push for votes in a debate Tuesday.
Janet Protasiewicz is a Milwaukee County circuit court judge and Dan Kelly is a former justice on the state's Supreme Court.
They met in Madison Tuesday to address political topics on abortion rights, fair elections, crime and more.
Protasiewicz said she's the right choice for supreme court because of her history working with the justice system.
"I have been in the assistant district attorney's office for more than a quarter of a century. And I have centered my entire career on being fair and impartial and following the law and upholding the constitution," she said.
Kelly said he is the right choice for justice because he would decide cases on legality, not politics.
"I'm not a legislator because I don't talk about my politics. I understand what the court is supposed to do and that's resolving legal questions," he said.
The winner of the election will serve a ten year term on the court. This is the only scheduled debate between the two candidates.