Supreme Court of Wisconsin sides with Dunn County after lawsuit from woman assaulted in jail

MADISON (WQOW) - The Supreme Court of Wisconsin has ruled against a woman who sued Dunn County, the sheriff's office and the former corrections officer who assaulted her.
Ryan Boigenzahn, who worked in the Dunn County Jail, was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting Rachel Slabey when she was an inmate. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
Court documents show that according to Slabey, Dunn County was liable because the "County was deliberately indifferent to a substantial risk of harm to [her] by failing to thoroughly investigate, appropriately discipline, and adequately supervise Boigenzahn."
The Supreme Court of Wisconsin agreed to hear Slabey's case. In their opinion published Wednesday, they agreed with earlier court rulings siding with Dunn County.
The court said in their opinion that Slabey's claim against the county fails because "no reasonable fact finder could conclude that Dunn County was the causal, moving force behind the sexual assault."
They also said that a plaintiff suing a municipality for a constitutional deprivation "must prove that the municipality caused—that is, was the moving force behind—the constitutional deprivation."
Justice Jill J. Karofsky dissented, writing "prisons and jails must take steps to prevent and detect sexual misconduct. And important to this case, when sexual abuse does occur, it is incumbent on the judicial system to hold to account those who are responsible in order to protect vulnerable inmates."