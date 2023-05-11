Survey seeks to find where in Dunn County broadband is needed the most

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A survey is now available to Dunn County residents to help determine where broadband services are needed the most.
The survey is being conducted by the Dunn County Broadband Task Force. Surveys were reportedly sent out this week.
“We need to find out where the problem areas are so we can target our resources to those areas,” said Dunbar, who is also chair of the broadband task force.
According to a press release, residents are asked to fill the surveys out and send them back to the task force as soon as possible.
If you didn't receive a survey, you can find one by clicking here. Questions can be sent to broadband@co.dunn.wi.us