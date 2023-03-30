Suspect in area business burglaries pleads no contest

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of the men charged with 'smash-and-grab' burglaries of two area tech businesses was placed on probation Thursday.
Anthony Jordan and Miltiano Johnson, both from Missouri, were charged last fall with breaking into a Menomonie T-Mobile store and stealing nearly $12,000 worth of iPhones and iPads. About a half-hour later, they allegedly did the same thing at the MacMan store in Eau Claire. They were caught after a chase on I-94 that hit 100 mph.
Jordan has spent six months in jail awaiting resolution of his case. Thursday his Dunn County charges were dismissed, he pleaded no contest to burglary in the Eau Claire case, and Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher put him on probation for four years, and ordered him to pay restitution.
Miltiano Johnson returns to court in May.