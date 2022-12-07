Suspect in chase, crash and manhunt to be sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Wednesday with a man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September.
Chad Myszka, from Wausau, pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony charges of fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and hit and run involving injury.
In return, six other charges were dropped, along with nine traffic tickets.
Myszka was accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase, then crashing into two vehicles on Highway 29, sending one person to the hospital with multiple broken bones. Myszka ran from the scene, and area residents were told to shelter in place because officials believed he was armed and dangerous.
Investigators say Myszka subsequently stole a semi from a Chippewa Falls parking lot, drove it back to Wausau, then turned himself in the next day. He will be sentenced January 30.