Suspect in custody after cross-county vehicle pursuit

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) -- A suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit late Sunday night in Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn counties.
Around 11:30 PM, deputies from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office approached a person inside a vehicle at a parking lot in the Town of Union. The suspect fled and police followed in pursuit-- through Chippewa County then into Dunn County. The suspect lost control of the vehicle he was driving when police used a Pursuit Intervention Technique -- he came to a stop in a ditch on 690th Ave. in Dunn County.
The suspect -- 57-year-old Eric Paquette from Eau Claire - was taken into custody. He was charged with fleeing an officer, felony bail jumping, operating after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violating parole.
He also had felony warrants for his arrest from Eau Claire County Circuit Court and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.