Suspect in custody after multiple stabbings in St. Croix County

UPDATE: KSTP reports that one person has died and four others are in critical condition following Saturday afternoon's stabbings.
Officials were first called to the Apple River north of Highway 35 just before 4 p.m.
KSTP reports that officials identified the lone suspect as a man in his 50's, but no further information has been released.
Police are asking people avoid the area as the continue their investigation.
TOWN OF SOMERSET (WQOW) - One suspect is in custody after five people were stabbed in the Town of Somerset on Saturday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, the victims' conditions range from serious to critical. Officials said the stabbings occurred on the Apple River.
Officials said there is no danger to the public. They are not releasing identities of the victims and suspect as the incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for updates.