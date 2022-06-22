Suspect in rural Eau Claire County homicide investigation found

(WQOW) -- Authorities have found the person suspected of fatally shooting an Eau Claire man last week.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office at midnight Wednesday, Philip Novak was taken into custody in Phillips, WI, which is located in Price County.
As we previously reported, police named Novak as the suspect in the shooting and killing 46-year-old Eddie L. Banks in the Township of Clear Creek.
Although the primary suspect is in custody, the Sheriff’s Office is still following up on a number of leads and has additional interviews to conduct. Because of this, they say no further information will be released at this time.