Suspects in September Rice Lake armed robbery identified

(WQOW) - Two suspects have been identified in the September armed robbery at the Jacobson's Ace Hardware in Rice Lake.
As News 18 reported in September, a man entered the store just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier told police they never saw a firearm but the suspect had an object in his jacket pocket that could have been a gun because of the motions he was making. The suspect then ran from the scene with a large sum of cash.
Rice Lake Police Department have now identified the suspect as Jesus R Miera, 41 of Chippewa Falls. He is currently in jail for unrelated charges in Chippewa County.
A second person is charged in the case, Krista Buckwalter, 47 of Rice Lake. The investigation is now in the hands of the Barron County District Attorney's Office for review and to determine the appropriate criminal offense charges.