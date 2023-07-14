Suspicious death investigation underway in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death in Eau Claire County.
On Thursday, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a emergency medical call involving two people at around 8 p.m. in the Town of Washington.
Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS personnel located a 77-year-old woman who was deceased, and an 81-year-old man in need of emergency medical attention. The man was transported to a local hospital.
The Sheriff's Office says the woman's death is suspicious and under active investigation. The names of the involved parties are not being released at this time.
