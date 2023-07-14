 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Suspicious death investigation underway in Eau Claire County

  • Updated
  • 0
McElroy Court

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death in Eau Claire County.

On Thursday, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a emergency medical call involving two people at around 8 p.m. in the Town of Washington.

Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS personnel located a 77-year-old woman who was deceased, and an 81-year-old man in need of emergency medical attention. The man was transported to a local hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says the woman's death is suspicious and under active investigation. The names of the involved parties are not being released at this time. 

This is a developing story and News 18 will have the latest updates as they happen.

