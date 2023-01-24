Tax filing season underway: Here's what has changed

(WQOW) - Tax season is officially underway and things might look a little different this year for taxpayers.
One big change: some returns may be smaller this year because of some tax-break enhancements that have expired.
According to the IRS website, some tax credits are returning to 2019 levels. Those changes include the amounts for the Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit. This means you could see a significantly smaller refund compared to last year's if you get these tax breaks.
Another reason they may be smaller: no new stimulus payments. Unlike taxes for 2020 and 2021 there were no new stimulus payments in 2022 so don't expect to see an additional payment on your refund.
For 2022 more taxpayers are receiving a 1099K form. This is for third party network transactions. More people are getting these forms following the American Rescue Plan of 2021. That plan changed the reporting threshold for third party settlement organizations which includes payment apps like PayPal or Venmo. The new threshold from that act requires reporting of transactions of $600 per year. But 2022 will be treated as a transition year, so these forms are only for those who get a gross payment that exceeds $20,000 and there are more than 200 transactions.
Some may be worried because they use things like Venmo and PayPal to split bills, give gifts, etc to friends or relatives but don't worry, those types of transactions on those apps are not taxable. This is only for those apps and networks that process payments for those doing business. So go ahead and keep splitting that happy hour tab with your friends.
The filing deadline this year is April 18.
If you need tax assistance, Royal Credit Union and The Chippewa Valley Technical College is partnering to offer free tax assistance to anyone with an annual income less than $66,000. It's available on Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. from Feb. 2 - April 13. To find out more click here.