Taylor County couple survives bear attack

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - A Taylor County couple survived a bear attack at their home on Friday night.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report of a bear attack at a home on Castle Road in the Township of Medford Friday around 11 p.m.
In a press release, authorities report a husband and wife noticed the bear eating from their bird feeder, opened the window and yelled at the bear to scare it off. The bear then turned and charged at the home, breaking through the window and began attacking the couple, while their kids were asleep in their bedrooms.
The couple fought off the bear, stabbing it with a kitchen knife as it attacked. Authorities report the husband was able to get a firearm and shoot and kill the bear.
According to the press release, the victims had numerous bites and injuries from the attack. They have both been treated and are back home.
The bear was a female and appeared to have a cub with her. The WI DNR also responded to the scene and took the bear in for testing.