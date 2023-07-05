Teenager goes home after lung transplant surgery

ROCK COUNTY (WQOW) - Most 16-year-olds celebrate their birthday by getting their driver's license but one teen in Rock County was celebrating by recovering from an illness that nearly took her life.
"Was she going to make it? Because she was so weak. And we just didn't know if she was going to make it or not. But she did, she pulled through. She's amazing, she's such a warrior." said mom Nikki Williams
Back in the fall, her daughter Ky Williams was admitted to American Family Children's Hospital in Madison just three weeks before her birthday. Her doctors say she developed a severe staph infection and influenza in her lungs.
"Between the influenza and the staphorsius the lung tissue itself gets destroyed and you get large kind of cavities in the lungs where other bacteria then can come in," said Dr. Erin Lowery of the UW Health Kids Lung Transplant Program.
Her condition got worse and time was running out for treatment options. Her medical team said the best option was a double lung transplant.
"More and more bacteria had settled into her lungs. And that bacteria, because they're in an open space where there's no blood flow it's just a perfect place for bacteria to grow and continue to kind of fester," Lowery said.
After the transplant, Ky was breathing through a ventilator during her recovery.
"The first day was hard because it was really hard for her. As you know as a mom you're like you don't want to see your kid go through that pain so you're like 'just stop, just stop' but you know she needs to do it,'" Ky said.
After months of physical therapy and adjusting to her new lungs Ky was seeing improvement.
"She's doing good, she has her days. Some days she's like 'I want this to be over with, I want to go home, I want to see my dogs.' but she's doing really good," Nikki said.
In May, doctors determined Ky's lungs were ready to work without the assistance of a ventilator. So she was given the green light to return home in June.
"It's just an extraordinary feeling. To see a patient as sick as Ky was really undergo recovery and start to regain her strength and regain her life back," Lowery said.
And Nikki is grateful to have her daughter home.
"I'll never take it for granted again that's for sure. If she's being sassy we'll just laugh with her," she said.